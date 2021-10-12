Teen charged after incident on Kirkcaldy High Street

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested and charged in connection with reports of a disturbance on Kirkcaldy High Street.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:29 pm

Police confirmed the arrest after local residents contacted them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths in Kirkcaldy town centre around 9:40pm on Monday.

The teen was arrested last night after a disturbance on the High Street.

“Officers attended and a 16-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. “The spokesman added that enquiries are ongoing.

