Police confirmed the arrest after local residents contacted them.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths in Kirkcaldy town centre around 9:40pm on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teen was arrested last night after a disturbance on the High Street.

“Officers attended and a 16-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. “The spokesman added that enquiries are ongoing.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.