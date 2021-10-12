Teen charged after incident on Kirkcaldy High Street
A 16-year-old youth has been arrested and charged in connection with reports of a disturbance on Kirkcaldy High Street.
Police confirmed the arrest after local residents contacted them.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance involving a group of youths in Kirkcaldy town centre around 9:40pm on Monday.
“Officers attended and a 16-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. “The spokesman added that enquiries are ongoing.