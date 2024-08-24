Teenager, 15, charged in connection with Cardenden assault
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault on a 64-year-old woman in Cardenden.
Police were called to the incident in Bowhill Woods at around 7.15pm on Sunday, August 18. The woman did not require hospital treatment.
Officers confirmed a 15-year-old male has been charged in relation to the incident as well as being charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.
Sergeant John Nicol said: “We would like to thank members of the public who came forward with information and to everyone who shared our appeal.”