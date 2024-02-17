Officers executed a warrant at a property on Mackie Place, Dunfermline on Tuesday. They confirmed that a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection. are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.Constable Ross Menzies said: “Tackling drugs in our community is a priority for us and we’ll continue to act on information about those involved in the supply. Drug misuse brings nothing but misery and I want to reassure the public that we use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community."I’d like to thank the public for their support and information as part of our investigation. Our work often relies on your support. If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”