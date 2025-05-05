Theft of lifesaving defibrillator branded ’absolutely deplorable’ by police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The theft happened outside Pinkertons pub on Pinkerton Road, Glenrothes, around 2:40am on Wednesday, April 30. Police branded the theft “absolutely deplorable.”
Sergeant Reidie from Fife Police’s Glenrothes community team said: “As we have seen in recent weeks, defibrillators save live. This type of equipment is often obtained through local fundraising and the locations are carefully chosen to ensure they are easily obtainable in the right places at the right time. The theft of such an important piece of equipment is absolutely deplorable."
He added: "We are following a positive line of enquiry but we are appealing to the public for any information.” Contact us on 101 quoting incident 1194 of May 310 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.