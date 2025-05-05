Theft of lifesaving defibrillator branded ’absolutely deplorable’ by police

A lifesaving defibrillator has been stolen.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Sergeant Reidie from Fife Police’s Glenrothes community team said: “As we have seen in recent weeks, defibrillators save live. This type of equipment is often obtained through local fundraising and the locations are carefully chosen to ensure they are easily obtainable in the right places at the right time. The theft of such an important piece of equipment is absolutely deplorable."