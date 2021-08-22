Thief steals Banksy print from Fife pub loo and leaves behind empty frame
A sneak thief has pinched a Banksy print from a pub loo in Kirkcaldy - and left behind the empty frame.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:53 am
The bewildering theft happened in the disabled toilet at the Duchess of Kirkcaldy pub.
The popular venue posted a picture of the empty frame on its Facebook page to highlight the incident.
It said: “One picture frame missing a Banksy print in our accessible loo
What kind of human steals a print from a frame? Please return.”
The print formed part of a major refurb of the pub which returned to normal opening after restrictions were lifted earlier this month.
The theft sparked a huge number of comments, all criticising the thief.
They described it as shocking and disgusting.