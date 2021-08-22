Thief steals Banksy print from Fife pub loo and leaves behind empty frame

The bewildering theft happened in the disabled toilet at the Duchess of Kirkcaldy pub.

The popular venue posted a picture of the empty frame on its Facebook page to highlight the incident.

It said: “One picture frame missing a Banksy print in our accessible loo

What kind of human steals a print from a frame? Please return.”

The print formed part of a major refurb of the pub which returned to normal opening after restrictions were lifted earlier this month.

The theft sparked a huge number of comments, all criticising the thief.

Duchess of Kirkcaldy pub (Pic: Google Maps)

They described it as shocking and disgusting.

