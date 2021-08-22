Thief steals Banksy print from Fife pub loo and leaves behind empty frame

A sneak thief has pinched a Banksy print from a pub loo in Kirkcaldy - and left behind the empty frame.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 11:53 am

The bewildering theft happened in the disabled toilet at the Duchess of Kirkcaldy pub.

The popular venue posted a picture of the empty frame on its Facebook page to highlight the incident.

It said: “One picture frame missing a Banksy print in our accessible loo

What kind of human steals a print from a frame? Please return.”

The print formed part of a major refurb of the pub which returned to normal opening after restrictions were lifted earlier this month.

The theft sparked a huge number of comments, all criticising the thief.

Duchess of Kirkcaldy pub (Pic: Google Maps)

They described it as shocking and disgusting.

