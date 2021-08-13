Mark McDonald, of Larson Street, Kirkcaldy, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane.

McDonald, 40, admitted on July 21, 2020 at Co-op in Woodside Road, Glenrothes, he stole a quantity of wine bottles valued at £50.

He further admitted on July 23, 2020 at Aldi in Flemington Road, Glenrothes he stole wine bottles valued at £50.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on August 8, 2020 at Food Warehouse, North Street, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening manner by repeatedly uttering violence and threatening to stab employees there.

McDonald also admitted on August 20, 2020 at Alexander Road, Glenrothes he shouted, swore, acted aggressively and made threats to harm police officers.

Sheriff MacFarlane deferred sentencing McDonald until August 17.

