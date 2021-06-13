The thefts took place overnight between Friday and Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating a break-in and subsequent theft of two cars from a property at Low Road in Auchtermuchty.

"The incident was reported around 8.30am on Saturday, 12 June and happened sometime over the preceding night.

Police say the thieves broke into the house and stole the cars.