Thieves break into Auchtermuchty home and steal two cars overnight
Thieves forced their way into a Fife home and stole the keys to two cars before driving off in the vehicles.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 4:38 pm
The thefts took place overnight between Friday and Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating a break-in and subsequent theft of two cars from a property at Low Road in Auchtermuchty.
"The incident was reported around 8.30am on Saturday, 12 June and happened sometime over the preceding night.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0938 of 12 June."