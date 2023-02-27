They were taken from a lock-up in the Craigmount area of the town between February 7 and 21.

Police investigation the theft have said the distinctive bikes are a Matrix Tank Tandem, black and white in colour, and an Orbit Tourer Tandem which has a silver frame.

They were owned by a blind female, who used them, alongside her tandem pilot, as her main form of exercise.

Police have released images of the tandems that were stolen

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.10am on Tuesday, we received a report of the theft of two tandem bikes from a lock-up in the Craigmount area of Kirkcaldy that happened some time in the last two weeks. Inquiries are ongoing.