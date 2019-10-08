Thieves target Fife church for second time

Police are investigating a second raid on a Kirkcaldy church undergoing major renovation work.

Thieves struck overnight on Tuesday, October 1, and made off with a large amount of tools and materials from Church of Christ on Road.

The haul, which included copper piping, had a value of £2300.

Police confirmed the theft occured between 6:00pm on the Tuesday and 7:00 am on Wednesday morning.

It is the second theft since work began at the church in June.

This time, they made off with the piping, tools and a cement mixer.

A police spokesman appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

He added: “Between 6.00pm on Tuesday, October 1 and 7.00am Wednesday, October 2, copper piping and power tools valued at £2,300 were stolen from the Church of Christ on Hayfield Road.

“Anyone who witnessed the theft or saw anyone acting suspiciously at that time is urged to call Police Scotland on 101.”