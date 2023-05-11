News you can trust since 1871
Thieves target Kirkcaldy primary school for second time

Thieves have struck at a Fife primary school for a second time in a matter of months,l and stolen computer equipment.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:22 BST

The sickening theft came despite extra security measures at Pathhead Primary School, which has urged anyone with information to go to the police,.

This week’s incident comes just after thieves broke in and stole two teachers’ laptops and five Chromebooks meant for pupils worth around a total of £2500 in January.

The school has hit out at the thieves - and underlined impact their actions will have on pupils.

The raid happened at Pathhead Primary SchoolThe raid happened at Pathhead Primary School
Jillian Mellis, headteacher said: "Despite measures to increase security at Pathhead, I'm saddened that our school has been targeted again. As well as broken windows, computers have been stolen.

"This incident has had a direct impact on our school community. Learning has been disrupted by the loss of equipment and the damage to the school, which will take time to replace and repair. I'd urge anyone who has any information about this to contact police.”