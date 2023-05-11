Thieves target Kirkcaldy primary school for second time
Thieves have struck at a Fife primary school for a second time in a matter of months,l and stolen computer equipment.
The sickening theft came despite extra security measures at Pathhead Primary School, which has urged anyone with information to go to the police,.
This week’s incident comes just after thieves broke in and stole two teachers’ laptops and five Chromebooks meant for pupils worth around a total of £2500 in January.
The school has hit out at the thieves - and underlined impact their actions will have on pupils.
Jillian Mellis, headteacher said: "Despite measures to increase security at Pathhead, I'm saddened that our school has been targeted again. As well as broken windows, computers have been stolen.
"This incident has had a direct impact on our school community. Learning has been disrupted by the loss of equipment and the damage to the school, which will take time to replace and repair. I'd urge anyone who has any information about this to contact police.”