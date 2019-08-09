Three arrested after £23k heroin raid in Fife

Three men have been arrested after heroin worth £13,000, along with £11,000 in cash was seized during a raid in Fife

Officers say the men have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act after police in Fife recovered Class A drugs in Glenrothes.

On Thursday, August 8, officers from the Proactive CID carried out an intelligence-led search of an address in Elgin Drive, where they seized heroin worth around £13,500 along with £11,000 in cash.

The men aged 23, 18 and 18 are all scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Lynne McQuade from Fife’s Proactive CID said: “The heroin we recovered would have been distributed within our communities and caused untold harm to vulnerable people.

“We are grateful for the information we receive from the public relating to drug crime and whenever intelligence comes in, it will be assessed and acted upon accordingly to bring offenders to justice.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug crime in your area then please contact us on 101, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

