Three arrested in Kirkcaldy after attempted murder

Police in Fife have arrested three people in connection with an assault on Sunday which is being treated as attempted murder.

The incident took place at a property in Cawdor Crescent around 5.30am on Sunday,December 23, when a 38-year-old man sustained serious injuries.

He remains in hospital, where his condition is currently described as critical.

A 42-year-old man was also seriously injured, and a 31-year-old woman sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, aged 27 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman have since been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We are currently treating this as a targeted attack and I want to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway.

“A man remains in a critical condition as a result and anyone who may have information which could be relevant is urged to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1010 of December 23, or report information anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.