Three arrests after £5000 of drugs found in vehicle in Glenrothes
Three men have been arrested after police stopped a car and found cocaine with a street value of £5000.
The incident happened in Glenrothes on Tuesday night.
Police Scotland said officers responded to calls regarding as car being “driven in a dangerous manner”
A spokesperson said: “At around 8.50pm on Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner in the Bankhead Park area of Glenrothes. A search of the vehicle was carried out by officers and a quantity of cocaine with a street value of around £5,000 was recovered.” Police said three men, aged 32, 30 and 17, were arrested in connection with the drugs find. Inquiries are ongoing.