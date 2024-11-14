Three men have been arrested after police stopped a car and found cocaine with a street value of £5000.

A spokesperson said: “At around 8.50pm on Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner in the Bankhead Park area of Glenrothes. A search of the vehicle was carried out by officers and a quantity of cocaine with a street value of around £5,000 was recovered.” Police said three men, aged 32, 30 and 17, were arrested in connection with the drugs find. Inquiries are ongoing.