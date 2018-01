Three people in Fife have bene charged in relation to alleged drugs offences.

Class A and B drugs were found by police executing a warrant on Tuesday on property in Sidlaw Street, Kirkcaldy.

Officers said almost £1,000 of drugs were recovered.

Two women aged 32 and 34, and a 35-year old man were arrested and later charged.

They were scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).