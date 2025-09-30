Three charged after Ultras-related attack at East Fife FC game

Three people have been charged after violent incidents at an East Fife FC game after so-called ‘Ultras’ from two clubs teamed up to cause mayhem.

The flashpoint happened at the club’s game against Montrose on Saturday, September 20.

According to the Fife team, a group made up of visiting fans and, allegedly, Raith Rovers ultras, made its way to the home end of the ground and “engaged in violent and indiscriminate behaviour, causing a state of alarm and attacking home supporters.”

Now police have confirmed charges after an investigation. Two male youths and one man have been charged in connection and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

East Fife FC hit out after violent incidents at their home game (Pic: Google Maps)

Community Sergeant Craig Fyall said: “While the vast majority of fans conduct themselves in an appropriate manner a small number were seen to engage in disorder and our enquiries remain ongoing. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed disorder to contact us.”

East Fife FC said several supporters needed medical attention, but added: “Thankfully, we understand the damage is not serious, and we hope they have not suffered any lasting psychological impact.”

The club also reviewed CCTV footage to identify those responsible, and forwarded any footage to Police Scotland. It also asked any fans with additional video evidence to submit it.