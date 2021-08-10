Three in court after man seriously injured in Kirkcaldy car park attack

The two women and one man appeared in connection with an assault on a 45-year old man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

George McGlashan, 57, Claire McGlashan, 38, and Patricia Taylor, 60, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

They were charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

The car park between Shetland Place and Orkney Place

They made no pleas, and the case was committed for further re-examination.

McGlashan was remanded in custody. He will appear again within the next eight days.

The two women were released on bail, and will re-appear at a date to be confirmed.

The court appearances came after an attack in a car park situated between Shetland Place and Orkney Place shortly after 3:00am on Saturday.

A 45-year-old was seriously injured.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

It is believed his inquiries are not life threatening.

