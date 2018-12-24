Three in hospital with serious injuries following Kirkcaldy assault

Three people were taken to Victoria hospital on Sunday with serious injuries following a disturbance at a house in Kirkcaldy.

Officers were called to a house in Cawdor Crescent in the town following reports of an assault at around 5.30am on Sunday, December 23.

Two men, aged 42 and 38, and a 31-year-old woman were found in within the property suffering from what a Police Scotland spokenman described as “various” injuries.

The spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with details which could assist the police investigation should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.