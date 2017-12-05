Thug admits attacks on partner

A violent thug has admitted a catalogue of domestic abuse against his former partner.

Jamie Corstorphine’s repeated assaults included dragging the woman out of bed by the hair, spitting on her face and brandishing a knife and baseball bat at her.

Corstorphine (42) met the woman when he was a patient at Stratheden Hospital and she was a nurse there, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Corstorphine, now of Henderson Street, Edinburgh, admitted four assault charges from 2009 and 2010 when he appeared in the dock.

On an occasion between May 1 and August 31, 2009, at Balbirnie Avenue, Markinch, he assaulted the woman, his then partner, and spat on her face.

On another occasion, at new year in 2010, at Tummel Road, Glenrothes, he assaulted his partner by making a threat of violence, entered her home uninvited, pushed her against a flight of stairs, pinned her there and brandished a baseball bat at her.

Sometime between March 1 and September 30, 2010, at the same address he assaulted his partner by seizing her hair, dragging her out of bed by the hair, spat on her face and brandished a knife, all to her injury.

And on an occasion between June 1 and 30, 2010, at the same address, he assaulted his partner by seizing her by the hair and neck, pushing her to the ground, holding her face against the floor and slapping her on the face to her injury.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner told the court that the couple met in 2008 at Stratheden Hospital where the woman was a mental health nurse and Corstorphine was a patient.

They began an “on/off” relationship with Corstorphine sometimes staying at her home.

The depute said that after the violent incidents of 2009 and 2010, the assaults stopped, and the couple married in 2012. They had two children together but the couple split up last year and the woman reported the past offences to the police.

Defence solicitor David Bell said his client was a self-employed tiler.

He said the relationship between a nurse and patient was “not something that’s allowed”.

“He says he thinks she had to go to a tribunal and she was supposed to discontinue the relationship but that didn’t happen,” added Mr Bell.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports, including a psychiatric report.

Corstorphine will be sentenced on January 24 and bail was continued.