Thug beat special needs man with hockey stick

A THUG who used a broken hockey stick to attack a man with special needs has been warned he could go to jail.

John Arnott (34) admitted striking Peter Menellis repeatedly on the head and body with the hockey stick and kicking his head as he lay curled in a ball on the ground at Kirkcaldy Bus Station.

The attack at Kirkcaldy Bus Station could land John Arnott in jail. Picture: Google

The court heard how Mr Menellis, who has learning difficulties, had been at a memorial for tragic Kirkcaldy teen Libbi Toledo shortly before the attack.

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said: “The witness had been at an organised memorial for a friend who had recently passed away.

“The memorial was comprised of around 30 youths who had consumed alcohol and had been moving from various locations.

“The witness and his friend were making their way to the bus station when they became aware of a male person becoming aggressive to them and their group.

“They got the impression that the accused was looking for a fight.

“Whilst walking into the bus station, Mr Menellis observed a broken hockey stick in the bushes. He thought it was dangerous so picked it up and put it down his trousers.”

Miss Yousaf told the court Mr Menellis went on to speak to the accused and told him it was “unacceptable for him to be offensive to the girls in the group”.

The two men then went around the corner to have a discussion and the accused launched himself towards Mr Menellis.

The victim took the hockey stick out of his trousers and swung it at Arnott but missed.

The accused then grabbed the stick and began beating Mr Menellis on the head and body.

Witnesses saw at least three kicks being delivered to the victim’s head as he shouted for help.

The court was told Arnott was traced by police a short time later and was seen to have blood on his hands and clothes.

He then began threatening the officers and told them he would “smash a glass chandelier” on them.

The victim suffered a fracture on his right hand as well as several lacerations to his face and head which have resulted in permanent scarring.

Father-of-five Arnott, of Abel Place, Dunfermline. was allowed to remain on bail after his defence solicitor argued that he had fully complied with the court process so far.

He added that his client had been at a house party where he got drunk and said he was unable to remember anything from that evening apart from being arrested.

Arnott also admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner at Wemyssfield Service Station on the same date.

Sentence was deferred for reports but Sheriff James Williamson warned Arnott he was facing a spell in prison.