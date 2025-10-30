Thug who went to Victoria Hospital for treatment attacked nurse and female police officer

Kyle Fleming punched the nurse on the body (Pic: FFP)

A violent trouble-maker has been jailed for assaulting a nurse and a female police officer cutting her eye, as well as other innocent victims.

Kyle Fleming, 30, of Clunie Road, Dunfermline, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from prison to be sentenced for a catalogue of offences he had admitted committing. His targets included neighbours, a noisy driver and people he encountered during medical treatment.

On April 28 last year at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted an emergency nurse practitioner by shouting, swearing, making threats towards her and punching her on the body.

The court was told that Fleming was being treated for an injured shoulder and had a cannula inserted in his arm. However, he decided he was going to leave and walked out without telling anyone.

A nurse spotted him and when she approached Fleming he warned and swore at her, and then assaulted her. He also admitted he assaulted a man there by headbutting him. He then assaulted a second man by scratching him and attempting to bite him on the body.

He also assaulted a female police constable by striking her on the eye with his elbow to her injury.

Police officers had been called to the area, and when they tracked him down he began struggling. The injured officer sustained a cut to her eye.

Fleming also admitted a series of offences against neighbours and other people in his street committed on September 23 last year at Clunie Road. He repeatedly shouted and swore, repeatedly headbutted a door, punched the window of a car causing it to break and made offensive comments to a woman.

He assaulted a male by grabbing him by the tee-shirt and pinning him to his car seat.

He assaulted another man by threatening to kill him, repeatedly punching him on the head, knocked him to the ground causing him to strike his head, seized him by the throat and compressed it, restricting his breathing, all to his injury and whilst in possession of a sharp implement. A neighbour was punched and knocked to the ground before Fleming squared up to a pregnant woman calling her “a fat cow”.

Defence solicitor Peter Robertson said his client has “a learning difficulty”.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Fleming, “These were assaults on innocent people including nursing staff and police.”

He jailed Fleming for 30 months and also imposed a year-long supervised release order.