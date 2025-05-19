Tributes to 'beloved' dad and grandad who died in fatal crash in Kirkcaldy
Police received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the town’s Dunnikier Way at around 9.20pm on Tuesday, April 22. Emergency services attended and Mr Pychowski, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Pychowski’s family have paid tribute to him, releasing a statement through Police Scotland.
They said: “A beloved dad, grandad, friend. Grzegorz’s memory will live on. Let us hurry to love those close to us, they leave so quickly.”
Following the incident, the driver of the BMW – a 44-year-old man – was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and later released pending further enquiries.
A small dark coloured car which was in the area at the time has also now been traced.
Police are no longer appealing for information, but say enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Pychowski’s family and friends at this difficult time. We’ll continue to liaise with them throughout our investigation.
"I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information to assist our enquiries.”