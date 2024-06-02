Two 13-year old girls charged after disturbance at Fife bus station

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 15:11 BST
Two teenage girls have been charged following an incident at a Fife bus station which led to services beiig disrupted.

Police were called to Leven Bus Station on Saturday night after reports of a disturbance. Two 13-year old girls were charged in connection with it.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 9.15pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a disturbance near to Branch Street. Officers attended and there were no reported injuries. Two girls, aged 13, have been charged in connection with the incident. A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.”

Stagecoach confirmed that some services were delayed from leaving the bus station.