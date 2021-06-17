Two arrested after break-in at former NATO satellite station in Kinross

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged break-in at a former NATO satellite station in Kinross.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:34 pm

It comes after an incident in the early hours of Thursday.

The two men aged 40 and 50, are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

The former NATO listening station at Kinross

The satellite station’s unique golf ball shape has been part of the landscape for decades.

Part of the site was used as a NATO communications base before it closed in 2006.

