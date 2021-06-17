Two arrested after break-in at former NATO satellite station in Kinross
Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged break-in at a former NATO satellite station in Kinross.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:34 pm
It comes after an incident in the early hours of Thursday.
The two men aged 40 and 50, are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.
The satellite station’s unique golf ball shape has been part of the landscape for decades.
Part of the site was used as a NATO communications base before it closed in 2006.