Two arrested after Burntisland antisocial behaviour incidents

Two women have been arrested after incidents of antisocial behaviour last night.

There were reports of groups congregating in the centre of town after the fireworks concluded yesterday evening, and police have confirmed that arrests were made.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that two women, aged 17 and 18 have been arrested and charged in connection with incidents of antisocial behaviour at the High Street in Burntisland at around 10pm last night.

“The 18-year-old is due in sheriff court today, while a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal in due course regarding the 17-year-old.”

