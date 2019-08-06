Two arrested after Fife drugs raid

A man and a woman have been arrested after police forced access to a Fife property today.

The raid happened in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes, and saw £1000 worth of Class B drugs recovered.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife have arrested a 33-year-old man and a 48 year-old woman following a search of a property in the Ednam Drive area of Glenrothes on Tuesday, August 6, where a quantity of Class B drugs were recovered.

“The man and woman have been charged in connection with drug supply offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

