Two arrested after incident in Fife town leaves man in hospital

Police were called to Paterson Park in Leslie this afternoon following reports of a disturbance.

They arrested two men, aged 26 in connection, while a 22-year old man was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he is said to be in a stable condition.

Officers remain at the scene, and a Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 22-year-old man has been taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as stable. Two men, both aged 26 years, have been arrested in connection with the incident.”