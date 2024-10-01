Two arrested as police seize cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine in Kirkcaldy raids
The Class A and B drugs along with a four-figure sum of cash were recovered in an operation in the Gallatown area of the Lang Toun. Two addresses were raided on Saturday, and the drugs, along with £2500 in money, were recovered. The drugs had a street value of £1500.
Two men aged 39 and 40 were arrested and charged, and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.
Constable Jane Parker from the Criminal Investigation and Preventions Unit said: “These illegal substances can have a devastating impact on people and this operation demonstrates our commitment to deterring and disrupting drugs activity within the Kirkcaldy area. Support from members of the public plays a key part in tackling this harmful criminality and we will act on any intelligence received to make our community a better and safer place to live.
“We would continue to encourage people to pass on any information or concerns about drugs activity in their area to Police Scotland via 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”