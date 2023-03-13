Two arrested following report of break-in at Kirkcaldy holistic centre

Officers attended a call to the Holistic Centre in the St Clair Street area of the town in the early hours of Saturday morning..

Two women have since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. It is expected that they will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20am on Saturday, March 11, to a report of housebreaking in the St Clair Street area of Kirkcaldy.

The Holistic Centre on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Google Maps)