Two arrested following report of break-in at Kirkcaldy holistic centre
Police have confirmed two arrests in connection with a report of break-in at a Kirkcaldy business.
Officers attended a call to the Holistic Centre in the St Clair Street area of the town in the early hours of Saturday morning..
Two women have since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. It is expected that they will appear in court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20am on Saturday, March 11, to a report of housebreaking in the St Clair Street area of Kirkcaldy.
“Two women, one aged 21 and one aged 41, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due in court at a later date.”