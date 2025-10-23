Two arrests as police probe alleged early morning robbery in Fife town

Police confirmed two men have ben arrested (Pic: TSPL)

Police have made two arrests following an alleged robbery in a Fife town which left one man injured.

The incident happened in the Garry Park area of Lochgelly on Thursday morning. One man was taken to hospital. No details have been given on his injuries.

Police were called to the scene, and confirmed their inquiries are on-going.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 30 and 35, have been arrested after officers were called to an address in the Garry Park area of Lochgelly at around 6.10am on Thursday following a report of a robbery. A 36-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing.”