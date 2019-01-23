Two brand new caravans stolen in Kirkcaldy

Police are appealing for information in a bid to trace two caravans which were stolen in Kirkcaldy on Monday evening.

The stolen vehicles are brand new 8ft wide white caravans, which were taken from Wallace Caravans Kirkcaldy in Thornton Road sometime between 6.30pm and 9pm.

They are a 2019 Bailey Pegasus Grande Brindisi, vehicle ID number: SGBSJJ5BYKPS01196, and a 2019 Bailey Pegasus Grande Bologna, ID: SGBTJJ3BYKPS0110

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at this time, or who knows the current whereabouts of the caravans, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1220 of January 22.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.