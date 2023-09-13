Two cars destroyed in deliberate fire in Kinghorn -police launch probe
The incident happened on Monday night, sparking a response from the emergency services. Fire crews were sent to the scene around 10:00pm after reports two cars were ablaze.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There were no reports of any injuries however a second car was damaged as a result. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alarm at 9.55pm of two vehicles on fire at Pettycur Road in Kinghorn. One appliance from Burntisland fire station was despatched. On arrival our officers found two vehicles well alight. The fire was extinguished and the crew returned to station at 10.40pm.”
Both cars were destroyed in the incident.