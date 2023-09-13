News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Two cars destroyed in deliberate fire in Kinghorn -police launch probe

Police have launched an investigation after two cars were deliberately set on fire close to Pettycur beach in Kinghorn.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 07:32 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Monday night, sparking a response from the emergency services. Fire crews were sent to the scene around 10:00pm after reports two cars were ablaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There were no reports of any injuries however a second car was damaged as a result. The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alarm at 9.55pm of two vehicles on fire at Pettycur Road in Kinghorn. One appliance from Burntisland fire station was despatched. On arrival our officers found two vehicles well alight. The fire was extinguished and the crew returned to station at 10.40pm.”

Both cars were destroyed in the incident.