Two cars stolen in early morning break-in at Fife house

Police are investigating the thefts in Baxter Road, Crossgates.

A Mini Cooper and Audi S3, both black in colour, were stolen after entry was forced to the property between 3:00am and 5:00am on Wednesday.

The Audi has been recovered but the Mini, registration N14 NBF, remains outstanding.

The Mini, one of two cars stolen, has yet to be recovered

Detective Sergeant Conrad Musgrave, of Fife Division CID, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone who believes they may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to get in touch.

“If you believe you may have seen either of these cars, and in particular the Mini which remains outstanding or if you may have private CCTV or dashcam footage which could help our enquiries then please come forward.

Call 101, quoting incident 0374 of September 15, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

