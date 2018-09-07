Two charged after police seize drugs in Kirkcaldy

Police have arrested and charged two men after Class A and B drugs were seized in Kirkcaldy.

Acting on intelligence, officers yesterday (Thursday) executed two search warrants at properties in Oswald Road and Forth View.

A man and a vehicle were searched in Oswald Road, with a man also being subject to a search in Gas Wynd in connection with this.

A quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated collective value of £8,600 and over £8,000 worth of diamorphine were recovered.

Two men, aged 37 and 30, were subsequently charged in connection following the raids. They appeared today at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Meanwhile police say enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Inspector Lynne McQuade of Fife Division’s Proactive CID said: “We continue to work closely with colleagues across the East of Scotland and will use all resources at our disposal to remove illicit substances from our communities.

“Operation Prospect is Fife Division’s commitment to proactively targeting all forms of drug crime, which we know remains a priority to the public, and which has led to an increase in the number of drug-related charges being made locally.

“We would urge the public to continue to help us tackle this. If you have information or concerns about drug offences, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”