Two charged over high performance car thefts in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
Two men have been charged in connection with the theft of high performance cars in two Fife towns.
Police have charged a 32-year old and a 28-year old with two theft by housebreakings in the Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes areas on Thursday.
The first incident took place on West Vows Walk, Kirkcaldy where a BMW 3 series was reported stolen. The second incident took place on The Limekilns, Glenrothes where an Audi Q3 was reported stolen. Both men were due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday. Police said their enquiries are ongoing.