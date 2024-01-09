News you can trust since 1871
Two charged over high performance car thefts in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Two men have been charged in connection with the theft of high performance cars in two Fife towns.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Jan 2024, 07:55 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 07:55 GMT
Police have charged a 32-year old and a 28-year old with two theft by housebreakings in the Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes areas on Thursday.

The first incident took place on West Vows Walk, Kirkcaldy where a BMW 3 series was reported stolen. The second incident took place on The Limekilns, Glenrothes where an Audi Q3 was reported stolen. Both men were due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday. Police said their enquiries are ongoing.