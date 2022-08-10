Two Fife drivers caught doing more than 100mph as one had kids in car

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stopped an Audi and a Golf.

Road policing officers in the Kingdom say that the two cars, an Audi and a Volkswagon Golf, were stopped on Standing Stane Road, the A915, between Kirkcaldy and Leven.

Police say that the driver of the golf, who was 33 years old, even had two children in the car.

Both drivers have now been reported for dangerous driving.

In a social media post by Police Scotland’s Road Policing unit on Tuesday, officers said: “FifeRP caught two cars speeding between 100-105 mph on the Standing Stane (A915) last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Both male drivers (Audi, 20 yrs & VW Golf, 33 yrs) were reported for dangerous driving.

“Unbelievably the Golf driver had two children as passengers!”