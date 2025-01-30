Two Fife men among people issued with football banning orders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Fife men were among half a dozen people issued with football banning orders in the last two weeks.

The duo were handed them after appearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court where they admitted assaulting a teenager at the Dunfermline Athletic-Raith Rovers fixture on January 2.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “We should all be able to go to a football match and enjoy the game without fear of violence or disorder. We will use all available tools at our disposal to eradicate this unacceptable behaviour. Football banning orders can be instrumental in helping us keep fans, players and our communities safe. We will continue to work with the clubs and courts to tackle criminality.”

Calum Beattie, the SPFL’s chief operating officer said: “We warmly applaud the robust approach from the police and courts in dealing with this disgraceful behaviour, as well as the swift action taken by our clubs to identify the individuals involved. The fact that a football banning order was imposed in these cases is entirely appropriate and we welcome the use of this restriction as an effective deterrent to other forms of unacceptable behaviour in stadia.”