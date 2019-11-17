Two in court after Kirkcaldy incident

Two men are due to appear in court on Monday following a weekend disturbance in Kirkcaldy.

A 65-year old and a 48-year old were arrested in connection with the incident in Links Street on Saturday morning.

Two men – understood to be the men – were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police officers were called to Links Street before 11:00am, and sealed off part of the road for around two hours while the carried out their investigations.

A spokesman said: “Two men aged 65 and 48 have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in Links Street, Kirkcaldy, and are due to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.”