Police mounted an operation earlier this week, searching vehicles and properties in Lochgelly as well as the west coast city.

On Monday, they seized cocaine, diamorphine, cannabis, and a large quantity of tablets with an estimated street value for the drugs of £332,500.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A 29-year-old man was also arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Police raids happened this week

Detective Inspector David Gebbie of Police Scotland, said: "This type of criminality is a priority for Police Scotland and this significant recovery reinforces our determination to target criminals.

"Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and people's lives can be ruined.

"We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets. We will continue to disrupt this type of crime, and any other criminal activity, which impacts on our lives and our communities.

"I would urge anyone who has any information, or concerns surrounding drugs in their area, to contact police.

