Two men hunted after woman’s bag grabbed and phone stolen in Kirkcaldy street

Police are hunting two men who grabbed a woman’s bag and stole her phone in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened in Bridge Street around 9:20pm on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was not hurt but was left shaken.

Police have issued descriptions of the two men who approached her, grabbed at her bag and stole her phone.

The first suspect is described as male, around 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a black balaclava and spoke with a local accent. The second suspect is described as male, around 5ft 10in tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, black balaclava, a black baseball cap, and black jog and white trainers.

Constable Jane Parker, of the Community Investigation & Preventions Unit, Kirkcaldy Police Station said, said: "The victim was not hurt but was left shaken by this incident. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anyone matching the suspects’ description either before or after the incident. I would ask anyone with dash cam or doorbell camera devices to check their footage as it could prove to be significant in our enquiries.”

Call 101, quoting reference 3603 of 9 October, 2024, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.