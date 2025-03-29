Two men jailed after planning targeted attack on family in Lochgelly

Two men, who planned a targeted attack on a family in Lochgelly, have been jailed.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “This was a dangerous, despicable, and deliberate attempt to endanger the lives of two adults and three young children. “Fortunately, no one was injured, but the family feared for their lives and it was only the quick thinking by the householder that prevented this from becoming even more serious. “This was a complex investigation, and I would like to thank the family and the local community for their assistance in bringing these men to justice. “I would also like to thank partners for their assistance and all of the officers involved for their hard work which helped bring the investigation to a positive conclusion.” The driver of the car, Michael Reddington, 40, was previously sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to culpable and reckless conduct to danger of life at the High Court in Edinburgh in June 2023.