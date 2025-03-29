Two men jailed after planning targeted attack on family in Lochgelly
Darren Reape, 33, and Robert Lawrie, 44, were sentenced at the High Court in Dundee on Friday in relation to the incident on February 8, 2023.
The lives of two adults and three young children were put in danger after a car was crashed and deliberately set on fire on the driveway of a property in the town’s Station Road at around 10.50pm that day.
Following an extensive investigation, Reape and Lawrie were arrested and charged in connection with the organisation of the attack.
Despite neither man being present at the time, complex investigation work uncovered their involvement.
Reape was sentenced to 13 years in jail on Friday, while Lawrie received an eight year sentence.
Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “This was a dangerous, despicable, and deliberate attempt to endanger the lives of two adults and three young children. “Fortunately, no one was injured, but the family feared for their lives and it was only the quick thinking by the householder that prevented this from becoming even more serious. “This was a complex investigation, and I would like to thank the family and the local community for their assistance in bringing these men to justice. “I would also like to thank partners for their assistance and all of the officers involved for their hard work which helped bring the investigation to a positive conclusion.” The driver of the car, Michael Reddington, 40, was previously sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to culpable and reckless conduct to danger of life at the High Court in Edinburgh in June 2023.