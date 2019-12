Police are probing a weekend incident which left two men seriously injured.

They have made one arrest following a disturbance in Leven late on Sunday night.

It happened in Branch Street, near the Shorehead area, shortly before 11:40pm

Police confirmed a 22-year old man had been arrested.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 25 and 28 years old, were taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.