Two men to appear in court after Kirkcaldy ‘firearm’ incident

Two men have been charged following a serious disturbance, reported to involve a firearm, in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Police were called to an incident in the town’s Nicol Street at around 1.55pm yesterday (Sunday) following reports of weapons being presented.

A 47-year-old woman was found with various injuries, including an injury to her chest believed to have been caused by an air weapon.

She was taken to Victoria Hospital before later discharging herself.

Three arrests were made after specialist and local police officers carried out inquiries in Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy and Ivanhoe Drive, Glenrothes over the course of Sunday afternoon and evening.

Police have confirmed one person has been released without charge and two men, aged 36 and 21, have been in held in custody and will appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Officers are continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “I want to stress again that this has been an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the general public.

“Two men have now been charged as part of this investigation, but we are continuing with our inquiries and I would urge anyone who believes they have any relevant information to contact police immediately.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted us and also all the officers involved.

“Crimes of violence will not be tolerated in the Kingdom and through Operation Path we will utilise all resources at our disposal to identify perpetrators of such offences and bring them to justice.”