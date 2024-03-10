Two police officers injured as Raith Rovers & Dunfermline fans clash before Fife derby in Kirkcaldy street
The trouble broke out before the game, with a number of officers called to a disturbance in Links Street, close to Stark’s Park where the game was set to take place. Images show some of those involved wore balaclavas to hide their identity.
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and he is due to appear on an undertaking at court at a later date. The two officers injured did not require hospital treatment.
It was the second derby to witness trouble before or after the match. In January, a Raith fan was assaulted outside East End Park, leading to a number of arrests – and widespread condemnation of the incident from fans and players of both teams.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a large group of men in Links Street, Kirkcaldy. Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
“Two officers were injured during the disturbance however did not require hospital treatment and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace individuals involved.”