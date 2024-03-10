Two police officers injured as Raith Rovers & Dunfermline fans clash before Fife derby in Kirkcaldy street

Two police officers were injured as rival football fans clashed in Kirkcaldy before Saturday’s Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Mar 2024, 18:32 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 18:44 GMT
The trouble broke out before the game, with a number of officers called to a disturbance in Links Street, close to Stark’s Park where the game was set to take place. Images show some of those involved wore balaclavas to hide their identity.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, and he is due to appear on an undertaking at court at a later date. The two officers injured did not require hospital treatment.

It was the second derby to witness trouble before or after the match. In January, a Raith fan was assaulted outside East End Park, leading to a number of arrests – and widespread condemnation of the incident from fans and players of both teams.

Two police officers were injured after a mass brawl involving a “large group of men” broke out in Kirkcaldy. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)Two police officers were injured after a mass brawl involving a “large group of men” broke out in Kirkcaldy. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a large group of men in Links Street, Kirkcaldy. Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“Two officers were injured during the disturbance however did not require hospital treatment and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace individuals involved.”