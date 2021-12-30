Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with vandalism at a Kirkcaldy community centre
The move comes after several windows were smashed at Templehall Community Centre and library earlier this week.
In a social media post, police officers in the town showed images of the windows, some of which boarded up and others had been smashed, saying: “Unfortunately, this is just a snapshot of the horrific damage caused to the Templehall Community Centre and Library in recent times.”
A Police Scotland spokesman said officers had received a report of vandalism at the community centre, which is used by a variety of local clubs and organisations, on Tuesday evening and that two youths had been arrested in connection with the incident.
The spokesman said: “We received report of a disturbance and vandalism at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy around 7.35pm on Tuesday, 28 December, 2021. Two male youths, aged 15 and 13, were arrested in connection with the incident and will be reported to Youth Justice Assessor.”