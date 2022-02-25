Two teenagers arrested and charged in connection with robbery at Kirkcaldy shop
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Kirkcaldy shop.
The incident happened yesterday morning (Thursday) in the Gallatown area of the town.
Police were called to a premises in Park Road after 9.00am and remained at the scene throughout the day.
Detective Sergeant Michael Hogg from Levenmouth CID, said two male youths have now been charged in connection with the incident. He said that both are due to appear today at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
He said: “Around 9.30am on Thursday, 24 February, officers were called to a premises on Park Road, Kirkcaldy, following reports of a robbery.
“Two male youths, aged 16 and 13, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Both are expected to appear to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, 25 February.”
He added: “We’d like to thank members of the local community for their assistance at the scene.”