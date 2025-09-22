Two teens arrested in connection with wilful fire-raising in Lochgelly
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a derelict premises on the town’s Bank Street at around 1.25pm on Friday.
Five appliances were dispatched by Scottish Fire And Rescue Service (SFRS) and they were there for most of the day.
Following enquiries and a public appeal for information, police have confirmed two males, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged in connection with the wilful fire-raising.
The teens will be reported to the relevant youth justice authorities.
Inspector Carley Marshall said: “Fires started deliberately can have a significant impact on local communities, causing major disruption.
"I would ask anyone with information about wilful fire-raisings in their area, to report it to us.”