Two youths charged with wilful fireraising after police allege they set fire to items outside of Kirkcaldy primary school
Police have charged two young people with wilful fireraising after an incident at a primary school in Kirkcaldy.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:49 pm
According to the police, youths were found setting fire to items at the front of Fair Isle Primary School on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
They were discovered by local community officers, who were carrying out dedicated patrols within the Templehall area.
In a social media post, police announced the charge and wrote: “2 of these youths have now been charged with wilful fireraising”.