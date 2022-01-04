According to the police, youths were found setting fire to items at the front of Fair Isle Primary School on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

They were discovered by local community officers, who were carrying out dedicated patrols within the Templehall area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, police announced the charge and wrote: “2 of these youths have now been charged with wilful fireraising”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.