Unpaid work and counselling order for drug addict who crept into Glenrothes home
A drug addict who entered a Glenrothes property uninvited and then went on to smash a plant pot in the road has been placed on a supervision order with drugs counselling and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
John McCoo, of Tarves Place, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.
McCoo, 44, admitted on March 11, 2021 at two addresses in Beechwood Avenue, Glenrothes he conducted himself in a disorderly manner by attending there uninvited, entering uninvited, engaging door handles of motor vehicles there and seizing hold of a ceramic plant pot and smashing it.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 4.30pm on the day of the offence, the accused was seen on the road outside an address in Beechwood Avenue in Glenrothes and he appeared to be under the influence of a substance.
"A witness was at her kitchen window when she became aware of the accused entering her house and trying to go upstairs. She shouted to her mum that a man was in the house – the accused appeared to be confused and disorientated. She was able to usher him out of the house and locked the door before contacting the police.
"Once he left the premises he tried the door handles of two vehicles in the street and he was seen lifting up a plant pot from the front of a property and he then went out onto the road with it before smashing it on the road.
"Police were contacted and arrested him. The accused was taken to hospital due to his level of intoxication. He told officers he was sorry and that he did not steal from cars.”
McCoo’s defence lawyer said her client takes full responsibility for his actions. She said he has issues with drug misuse and that this was a main cause of his offending: “He has been engaging with addiction services. Supervision is what has been recommended in the report.”
Sheriff McFarlane imposed a community payback order placing McCoo under supervision for a year and requiring him to undergo counselling for his drugs misuse. She also sentenced him to 100 hours of unpaid work.