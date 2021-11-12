Unpaid work for Fife man who sent threatening and offensive messages to woman
A Fife man who sent threatening and offensive messages to a woman claiming she owed him money has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.
Steven Drummond, of Brown Crescent, Methilhill appeared before Sheriff McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Drummond, 53 admitted that on May 30, 2021 at an address in Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy he sent a message by means of a public electronic communications network to a woman that was grossly offensive in that he threatened to harm her and others.
He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that he sent a woman photographs of himself outside her home address, repeatedly contacted her and her mother and made reference to nude photographs of her and money she owed him.
Sheriff McFarlane ordered Drummond to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He was placed on a 12-month non-harassment order last month when the case called before Sheriff Williamson.