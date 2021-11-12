Unpaid work for Fife man who sent threatening and offensive messages to woman

Steven Drummond, of Brown Crescent, Methilhill appeared before Sheriff McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Drummond, 53 admitted that on May 30, 2021 at an address in Ravenscraig, Kirkcaldy he sent a message by means of a public electronic communications network to a woman that was grossly offensive in that he threatened to harm her and others.

He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that he sent a woman photographs of himself outside her home address, repeatedly contacted her and her mother and made reference to nude photographs of her and money she owed him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff McFarlane ordered Drummond to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He was placed on a 12-month non-harassment order last month when the case called before Sheriff Williamson.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.