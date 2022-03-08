Unpaid work for Fife offender who assaulted a man by striking him on the face

A Fife offender who admitted assaulting a man by striking him on the face and shouting, swearing and making threats has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Andrew Mands, of Woodside Crescent, Elie, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mands, 28, admitted on September 27, 2020 at Buckthorn Farm, Upper Largo he assaulted a man and struck him on the face. He further admitted on the same date, in the same place, he shouted, swore and made threats.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work.

